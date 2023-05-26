Advertise With Us
Manatee County man found deceased after missing for more than a week

Frederick Bacon
Frederick Bacon(Manatee County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has confirmed that a local man who had been missing for more than week has been found deceased.

Deputies say Fredrick Bacon was found dead along the bank of a pond, not far from where he was last seen on May 17th.

Bacon reportedly suffered from dementia and would often get disoriented.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation. Foul play is not suspected and law enforcement officers say his death appears to be accidental.

