Manatee County man found deceased after missing for more than a week

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has confirmed that a local man who had been missing for more than week has been found deceased.

Deputies say Fredrick Bacon was found dead along the bank of a pond, not far from where he was last seen on May 17th.

Bacon reportedly suffered from dementia and would often get disoriented.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation. Foul play is not suspected and law enforcement officers say his death appears to be accidental.

