Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Jury recommends death for Fort Myers man who killed girl, babysitter

Jurors in southwest Florida have recommended the death penalty for a man convicted of killing...
Jurors in southwest Florida have recommended the death penalty for a man convicted of killing an 11-year-old girl and her babysitter more than 30 years ago.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in southwest Florida have recommended the death penalty for a man convicted of killing an 11-year-old girl and her babysitter more than 30 years ago.

The Lee County jury voted 10-2 in favor of death for Joseph Zieler on Wednesday night after about five hours of deliberations, according to court records. The same panel found Zieler, 60, guilty last week of two counts of first-degree murder.

A judge will make the final decision in whether Zieler will be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison following a June 26 hearing. Florida law had previously required a unanimous jury recommendation for a convicted murderer to face the death penalty, but a new law signed last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis requires only an 8-4 vote in favor of execution.

Zieler was jailed on an unrelated assault charge in 2016 when his DNA matched to the cold-case murders of Robin Cornell, 11, and Lisa Story, 32, authorities said.

The girl and the woman were found in a Cape Coral apartment in May 1990, officials said. Robin’s mother had been out for the night and discovered the suffocated bodies when she returned the next morning. Investigators said both victims were sexually assaulted.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota County student arrested from Manatee County bomb threat
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission
FWC: Venice man arrested for destroying turtle nest
Gabby Petito’s family to get ‘burn after reading letter,’ court rules
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Multiple lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 224 in Manatee County
All southbound lanes re-open on I-75 at Exit 224 in Manatee County

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 15
All westbound lanes blocked between 9th Street East & 15th Street East in Bradenton
Futurecast
Friday storms
Scattered Friday storms, then incredible weekend weather returns!
Families attend vigil one year after the Uvalde, Texas shooting