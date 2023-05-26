Advertise With Us
FDEM reminds residents of Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Free Holiday

A disaster kit, includes the basic supplies you will need to survive and recover from a hurricane.
A disaster kit, includes the basic supplies you will need to survive and recover from a hurricane.(Source: ready.gov)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Division of Emergency Management encouraged Floridians to purchase disaster preparedness items during Florida’s two 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays.

Those holidays run from May 27 through June 9 and Aug. 26 through Sept. 8. Floridians are expected to save an estimated $144 million on the purchase of tax-free items - more than five times the amount of savings when compared to the $25.6 million Floridians saved during the 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

“I want to thank our Governor and the Florida Legislature for their commitment to making disaster preparedness affordable and accessible to all Floridians,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “I encourage residents to take time now to finalize their disaster supply kits and take advantage of these tax holidays in preparation for hurricane season.”

This year, common household supplies such as toilet paper, paper towels and soap are also included in the list of items eligible to be purchased tax-free.

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1 and lasts until November 30. A full list of eligible tax-free items is available here. Floridians can find a full disaster supply kit checklist here.

