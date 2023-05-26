Advertise With Us
Another round of storms for Friday

Drying out for the weekend
Nice rainbow spotted near Downtown Sarasota recently after some cooling showers and...
Nice rainbow spotted near Downtown Sarasota recently after some cooling showers and thunderstorms move through(Dylan Jon Wade Cox | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The phrase, “When it rains it pours” has been on target over the past few days. In the past 48 hours some areas have tallied up 5 inches of estimated rainfall. While other places not as much. A low pressure trough over the SE has enhanced the production of much needed rain over areas. This disturbance will move out of here by the weekend and take the abundant moisture with it as it rolls toward the Carolinas.

We will still see a good chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms once again on Friday mainly during the afternoon. Some of these storms will bring some locally heavy rain at times where the sea breeze and outflow boundaries collide. The rain chance on Friday is at 50% for mainly afternoon and early evening storms. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning hours and then pick up during the late afternoon. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-15 mph and turn to the NW as the sea breeze kicks in later in the day.

Saturday we will see the drier air slip in behind the disturbance as it moves out of the area. This will bring mostly sunny skies on Saturday and reduce our rain chances to 20% for late day storms. It will be a bit cooler on Saturday as winds will turn to the NW around the flow of a developing low near the Carolinas. This will keep high temperatures in the low to mid 80s on Saturday.

After Friday the next good chance for rain will be Thursday
After Friday the next good chance for rain will be Thursday(WWSB)

Sunday and Memorial Day looks nice with mostly sunny skies with little chance for rain and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

It stays fairly dry through Wednesday next week and then the rain chances go up on Thursday.

