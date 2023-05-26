All westbound lanes blocked between 9th Street East & 15th Street East in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are investigating a deadly crash on 53rd Avenue East and 11th Street Circle East in Bradenton.

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. on Friday. At least one fatality has been confirmed.

According to troopers, all westbound lanes are blocked between 9th Street East and 15th Street East and drivers must find an alternative route.

This is a developing story.

