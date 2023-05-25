Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Summer BreakSpot, Manatee County Schools to provide free meals for kids

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Kids in Manatee County can get free meals over summer break thanks to a long running partnership in the county.

The collaboration has been happening since 2007. The School District of Manatee County’s Food and Nutrition Services department has partnered with the Summer BreakSpot program to help provide meals for youth during the long summer months. The program starts Tuesday, May 30.

Meals will be provided at more than 60 sites across Manatee County. The meals are free for all kids and teens, 18 and younger, with no registration required.

The Summer BreakSpot is a Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services program. This service is not based on income status and all kids and teens, 18 and younger, will be able to participate. The main goal is to make sure that all students have access to proper nutrition all summer long.

Free meals will be provided for students attending School District of Manatee County summer programs, as well as being delivered to local sites such as summer camps, community centers and churches. Three mobile feeding buses and two mobile “Caboose” food vehicles (provided in partnership with Tropicana), will deliver meals to multiple locations in Bradenton, Palmetto and Parrish starting on May 30th. Both buses have indoor and outdoor seating for the kids to enjoy their meal. Meals are required to be consumed on-site.

There are 3 ways to find the nearest Summer BreakSpot location:

For more information about the Summer BreakSpot contact the Food and Nutrition Services Office at (941) 739-5700 or go to their website, ManateeSchoolFood.net.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation.
911 calls released after deadly road rage shooting
Multiple lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 224 in Manatee County
All southbound lanes re-open on I-75 at Exit 224 in Manatee County
Sarasota County School District thriving even with a shortage
Powerline struck, transformer blown at Sarasota High School
Gabby Petito’s family to get ‘burn after reading letter,’ court rules
38-year-old Randall Gray
MCSO investigating a deputy-involved shooting with an arrest

Latest News

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission
FWC: Venice man arrested for destroying turtle nest
Suncoast Tech culinary students gaining career experience
Sargassum on beach
Sargassum Seaweed – How will it affect our Suncoast Beaches?
How will Sargassum seaweed affect our Suncoast beaches?