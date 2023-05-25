Students celebrate after graduating from Suncoast Technical College’s GED program

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As high school and college graduations take place across the country this month, there’s a group of students on the Suncoast who had a big reason to celebrate.

More than a dozen Newtown GED students at Suncoast Technical College in Sarasota received their high school diplomas at the Betty J Johnson North Sarasota Public Library.

Vanessa Esquivel told ABC7 she went back to school to inspire her daughter, “I’m trying to show my daughter to fight for what she wants... don’t settle... settle for more.”

Esquivel was supposed to graduate in 2016 but she was thrilled to get her diploma in 2023.

Susan Imperato, the GED instructor says she is very proud of her students, “The GED is difficult to get. It’s not easy. My students have gone through life events, overcome so much... It’s a big day for them.”

The students work one on one with tutors and now they have big plans for the future.

The new GED school year begins on Aug 10 at Suncoast Technical College. If you are interested you can reach out to Imperato at 941-350-0155.

