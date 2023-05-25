Sarasota County student arrested from Manatee County bomb threat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday is the last day of school in both Sarasota and Manatee counties and law enforcement in both counties had to team up to make an arrest.

Sarasota County Schools Police Department’s Interim Chief Stephen Lorenz confirms the arrest. SCSPD received a call on May 18 from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office regarding a bomb threat that was called into Palmetto High School.

Detectives were able to determine that the call originated from a Sarasota County student during school hours. After interviewing witness, an arrest was made after the student admitted to making the bomb threat as a prank.

“The SCSPD takes all threats seriously, and we will exhaust every lead to ensure that the person(s) involved are identified, arrested, and charged to the fullest extent of the law. Making a threat, whether real or a prank, is ‘No Joke.’” Lorenz said in a press release.

