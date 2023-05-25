Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota County student arrested from Manatee County bomb threat

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday is the last day of school in both Sarasota and Manatee counties and law enforcement in both counties had to team up to make an arrest.

Sarasota County Schools Police Department’s Interim Chief Stephen Lorenz confirms the arrest. SCSPD received a call on May 18 from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office regarding a bomb threat that was called into Palmetto High School.

Detectives were able to determine that the call originated from a Sarasota County student during school hours. After interviewing witness, an arrest was made after the student admitted to making the bomb threat as a prank.

“The SCSPD takes all threats seriously, and we will exhaust every lead to ensure that the person(s) involved are identified, arrested, and charged to the fullest extent of the law. Making a threat, whether real or a prank, is ‘No Joke.’” Lorenz said in a press release.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation.
911 calls released after deadly road rage shooting
Multiple lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 224 in Manatee County
All southbound lanes re-open on I-75 at Exit 224 in Manatee County
Sarasota County School District thriving even with a shortage
Powerline struck, transformer blown at Sarasota High School
Gabby Petito’s family to get ‘burn after reading letter,’ court rules
38-year-old Randall Gray
MCSO investigating a deputy-involved shooting with an arrest

Latest News

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission
FWC: Venice man arrested for destroying turtle nest
Summer BreakSpot, Manatee County Schools to provide free meals for kids
Suncoast Tech culinary students gaining career experience
Sargassum on beach
Sargassum Seaweed – How will it affect our Suncoast Beaches?