Port Charlotte home invasion ends with death of suspect, dog

PORT CHARLOTTE Fla. (WWSB) - One suspect is dead and a dog has been killed following a home invasion in Port Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at a residence in the 22000-block of Beverly Avenue Wednesday evening. CCSO received the call around 11 p.m. alerting them to a home invasion.

Upon arrival, deputies found a wounded man in the roadway. Four individuals were involved in the brazen invasion of the residence. One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Another suspect is currently in critical condition and receiving medical treatment. The other two suspects were apprehended after fleeing in a silver vehicle, and taken into custody without incident.

The suspects range in age from 17 to 32.

Two dogs were also struck by gunfire during the incident, and one died from its injuries.

It is unknown who shot at the suspects and if this was an isolated or random incident.

