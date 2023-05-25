More storms in the forecast for Thursday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Finally some rain fell west of I-75 and it is all due to a disturbance east of Florida trying to organize. This trough of low pressure will slowly be moving northward through Friday and will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms our way for the next 2 days. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. We could also see some small hail with a few of the storms. Rainfall estimates from today’s rain (Wednesday) got up to 6″ near I-75 between SR 70 and SR 64 east of the interstate.

So for Thursday look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies to start the day with a chance for a few coastal showers during the late morning. We will see a much better chance during the afternoon and evening along the Suncoast. The high on Thursday will warm into the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the NE to start the day and switch around to the NW by early afternoon near the coast. The rain chance for the afternoon is at 70%, only 30% chance during the morning hours.

Friday we will see more of the same as the storm system slowly tracks to the north away from Florida. Look for partly cloudy skies throughout the morning with increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. The rain chance on Friday is 60%. The high on Friday around 85 degrees.

Some storms possible over the next 2 days (WWSB)

For the Memorial day weekend we will see some drier air slip in and reduce our rain chances to only 20%. We will see mostly sunny skies through Monday and highs in the mid to upper 80s each day. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the NW at 10-15 mph.

