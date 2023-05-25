Advertise With Us
Another day with widespread rain before we start to dry out

By John Scalzi
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A nearby frontal boundary will help to destabilize the atmosphere today.

When combined with the sea breeze, daytime heating, and some cooler, drier air aloft, we should see another day of good rainfall.

Some inland storms this afternoon could have strong, gusty winds. Heavy downpours are also possible this afternoon and early evening.

Storms will start near the coast and drift inland, where they will become larger and more numerous. By the end of the week, we could see this rainfall totals approach 4-to-6 inches in some inland locations for Monday through Friday. Only a couple of the high rainfall day totals will be reflected in this week’s index, but even so, we may see a slight lessening of the severity of the drought.

Over the weekend, we will see some dry air filter in and reduce our rain chances by Sunday. Monday looks dry, as does Tuesday. Next week start the official start of the 2023 hurricane season and the beginning of the ramp-up of our rainy season.

