Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

108-year-old publishes children’s book just in time for her birthday

Peggy Cobb, a 108-year-old Georgia woman, published a book she wrote and illustrated.
By Sawyer Buccy and Debra Worley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – A woman in Atlanta who recently turned 108 years old said her age doesn’t even cross her mind.

“I don’t even think about age,” Peggy Cobb said. “I think curiosity is the major thing. I am curious about everything. But also, I have a wide range of interests.”

Cobb loves children’s books and is already the author of several reads.

Now she’s a published author again – just in time for her 108th birthday.

Painter Pan: The Rainbow Man” isn’t a book she planned on publishing. The story had been written for some time, brought to life by Cobb’s illustrations many years ago.

It is about Painter Pan, a character whose vibrant colors on his cape create rainbows.

“It is a little uplifting, and you think about it after the book is closed,” Cobb said. “Furnish your mind well, and you will always have a comfortable place to live.”

Her book is available on Amazon.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation.
911 calls released after deadly road rage shooting
Multiple lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 224 in Manatee County
All southbound lanes re-open on I-75 at Exit 224 in Manatee County
Sarasota County School District thriving even with a shortage
Powerline struck, transformer blown at Sarasota High School
Gabby Petito’s family to get ‘burn after reading letter,’ court rules
38-year-old Randall Gray
MCSO investigating a deputy-involved shooting with an arrest

Latest News

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Col. CQ Brown, Jr., pilots an aircraft at Nellis...
Air Force fighter pilot tapped by Biden to be next Joint Chiefs chairman
Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre hands a rolled-up certificate to Justin the service dog.
Service dog receives diploma alongside owner for attending all classes with her
FILE - A woman pauses as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School, March...
Tennessee judge: Parents at school can try to keep shooter’s writings secret
FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission
FWC: Venice man arrested for destroying turtle nest