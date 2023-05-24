Two daycare workers arrested for alleged abuse in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Two women have been arrested in connection with abuse at a North Port Daycare.

North Port Police have arrested Evelyn Jennings, 51, and Cindy Desrosiers, 60, after receiving complaints that a child had visible marks and bruises after attending Building Blocks Children’s Center located at 2555 Toledo Blade Blvd.

Since then, detectives have conducted a number of interviews and worked with child protection experts, the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the Florida Department of Health.

Investigators say that Jennings willfully abused the 3-year-old victim by grabbing the child by his arms and legs. Other accusations have also surfaced, including other previous allegations of similar incidents made against Jennings, who has been fired from multiple daycare facilities.

Jennings is charged with one count of Abuse Without Great Harm.

Despite witnesses, and the Center’s leadership being made aware of the incident, Jennings did not receive any reprimands, nor was anything documented or reported to DCF. Desrosiers is the appointed director of the facility and was made aware of the ongoing allegations of child abuse by staff and parents. Desrosiers failed to report the incidents and also prevented another teacher from reporting them. Adults who work with children are mandated reporters and legally required to report abuse.

Desrosiers has been charged with Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse.

