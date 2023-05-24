Advertise With Us
Powerline struck, transformer blown at Sarasota High School

(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools officials say a powerline has been struck and a transformer is blown out at Sarasota High School.

School employees say are experiencing a power outage that is affecting internet and phone access on the campus.

Internet connectivity is also down at nearby Brookside Middle School, Alta Vista Elementary and Southside elementary due to this blown out transformer.

According to school board officials, this has also caused damage to an air conditioner chiller.

Local firefighters and Florida Power and Light (FPL) workers are at the school assessing the situation.

All students, teachers, and staff members are safe.

We will continue to provide as more details become available.

