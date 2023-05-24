Mostly inland rain expected today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pattern for today’s weather is essentially the same as it was yesterday, with the addition of a stalled cold front to the north finally making a push south and approaching the area.

As this happens, our rain chances will increase this afternoon. The chance for showers near the coast will be higher in the early afternoon that they have been in previous days. We can expect the storms to move into our area from the north and sink southward during the afternoon, moving onshore from the Gulf waters.

By tomorrow morning, the front should be south of us and begin to slow in its southward progression. Friday evening, a secondary push of dry air will nudge the front south of the state.

As this happens our air will begin to dry slightly at the surface, and more significantly aloft. In midlevels, a cut-off low will spin and push the dry air above us. This will aid in limiting showers and thunderstorms.

As the upper-level low lifts out, it will be replaced with building high pressure. This will ensure a Sunday and Monday with sunny skies.

