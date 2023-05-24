MCSO investigating a deputy-involved shooting with an arrest

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) say they are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night in Palmetto.

This incident occurred in the 700 block of 17th Street West around 10 p.m.

Officials say Palmetto Police Department (PPD) officers received information about a stolen vehicle and MCSO deputies responded for backup.

Two deputies arrived and saw PPD officers with their firearms drawn and were giving verbal commands for the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Randall Gray, to get out of the car.

A deputy in a marked patrol car parked in front of the stolen vehicle with emergency lights activated and proceeded to get out of the car with a firearm drawn.

According to LEOs, Gray continued to ignore commands and accelerated his vehicle towards another deputy that was standing nearby and ran the deputy over as he was trying to get out of the way of the moving car.

This lead to gunfire erupting and deputies and officers discharged their weapons. Gray continued driving until he crashed into a tree about 70 yards away.

Authorities say Gray crawled out of the vehicle and ran away before K9 deputies arrested him shortly afterwards.

According to MCSO, Gray is a longtime convicted felon and is being charged with Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, and additional charges are pending.

He suffered an injury to his hand. Deputies say a passenger who was in the car with him was uninjured and cooperative with law enforcement.

The injured deputy was taken to a local hospital with trauma to his legs. He was later released.

The deputy who fired the gun is now on routine paid administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting, and an internal investigation is conducted.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details when more information is available.

