Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Hearing held in Petito civil suit seeks expanded correspondence, messages

(Gabby Petito / Instagram)
By Melissa Ratliff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A hearing in the civil suit filed against the family of Brian Laundrie will be held Wednesday.

Attorneys for the family of Gabby Petito have expanded their request for correspondence and text messages to expand a larger date range.

The Petito family is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in relation to Gabby Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Court documents filed last week show that Patrick J. Reilly, the attorney for Petito’s parents, has filed a request to produce text messages between the Laundries and their son Brian from July 2, 2021 to September 30, 2021, as well as an emails or other correspondence produced between the three in the same date range.

Correspondence has been brought up previously in regards to the “burn after reading” letter. The Petito/Schimdt family attorney Patrick Reilly had been seeking the entrance of a letter from Robert Laundrie to Brian Laundrie pledging assistance such as “helping him get out of prison, getting a shovel and some other things,” according to CNN. Reilly said the envelope read “burn after reading” but it was found among Brian’s belongings after his remains were discovered. Roberta Laundrie later issued a statement saying the contents of the letter were being taken out of context and that the phrase “burn after reading” was from a book they had both read.

In an affidavit filed earlier this month, Roberta Laundrie says she wrote the letter “on or about the end of May 2021,” before Brian and Gabby left on their ill-fated cross country trek that ended in Gabby’s death. That date provided by Roberta Laundrie would not fall into the date range provided by the current notice of production.

Barring any motions from attorneys, the Laundries have 30 days to reply.

The next hearing is May 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 224 in Manatee County
All southbound lanes re-open on I-75 at Exit 224 in Manatee County
A 25-year old Bradenton woman was hit and killed Monday afternoon by a car after she got out of...
Bradenton woman hit and killed after car stalls on I-75
Multiple lanes blocked on Stickney Point Road in Sarasota due to crash in the area
All lanes re-open on Stickney Point Road
This is an ongoing investigation.
911 calls released after deadly road rage shooting
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Child struck by vehicle in Palmetto dies from injuries

Latest News

38-year-old Randall Gray
MCSO investigating a deputy-involved shooting with an arrest
Jennings and Rosiers
Two daycare workers arrested for alleged abuse in North Port
This is an ongoing investigation.
911 calls released after deadly road rage shooting
Sarasota County School District thriving even with a shortage
Powerline struck, transformer blown at Sarasota High School