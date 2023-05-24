Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section

FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida school district moved the poem out of the elementary section of a school library.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida school district has decided a historic poem written by America’s first youth poet laureate may not be suitable for younger students.

The Miami-Dade County public school ordered copies of the poem, “The Hill We Climb,” to be moved from the elementary section in a school’s library to the middle school section.

Amanda Gorman wrote the critically acclaimed literary piece for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

According to the Florida Freedom to Read Project, a parent of a student at Bob Graham Education Center objected to the piece of poetry, claiming it indirectly contained “hate messages.”

Florida Freedom to Read also said the complaint erroneously listed Oprah Winfrey as the author and publisher.

Gorman reacted to the move on Instagram posting, “Robbing children of the chance to find their voices in literature is a violation of their right to free thought and free speech.”

The school district pointed out that the poem has not been banned or removed. They determined it was better suited for middle school students.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 224 in Manatee County
All southbound lanes re-open on I-75 at Exit 224 in Manatee County
A 25-year old Bradenton woman was hit and killed Monday afternoon by a car after she got out of...
Bradenton woman hit and killed after car stalls on I-75
Multiple lanes blocked on Stickney Point Road in Sarasota due to crash in the area
All lanes re-open on Stickney Point Road
This is an ongoing investigation.
911 calls released after deadly road rage shooting
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Child struck by vehicle in Palmetto dies from injuries

Latest News

The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Newborn bison calf euthanized at Yellowstone after man interferes with it
Typhoon Mawar moves towards Guam
This is an ongoing investigation.
911 calls released after deadly road rage shooting
Mohamed, a 19-year-old fleeing political persecution in the northwest African country of...
Seeking asylum and work, migrants bused out of NYC find hostility