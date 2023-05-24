City of Venice set to rebuild, repair airport hangars destroyed by Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice announced that its insurance recovery manager has awarded a contract to rebuild and repair the hangars at Venice Municipal Airport that were damaged during Hurricane Ian.

Synergy has awarded the contract to Gulfstream Construction. The over $5 million contract includes the completion of all rebuild/repair services for the remaining hangars which were damaged during the storm.

Airport staff are actively coordinating with Synergy and the contractor to review the proposed logistics and phasing of the work. The airport is going to provide the area on the northwest side of the airport for Gulfstream to stage their equipment and materials. Gulfstream will place a site office trailer near the airport maintenance building where water and sewer service are available.

Each area where work is to be accomplished will be fenced off during construction. This will provide a measure of safety to allow for the work, workers and construction equipment to be separated from the active areas of the airport. The proposed work for each hangar will be permitted by the Building Department individually; however, the plan is for work to take place on more than one hangar at a time to expedite the work. The preliminary phasing plan is for Gulfstream to begin work on the replacement of the 1000 hangar since that work will take the longest and can be kept completely fenced off for the duration of the project.

This first phase will also likely include hangars 1001, 1011E and 1011W along with 1000.

Tenants should begin consideration and planning for the temporary removal of personal belongings from the hangers once this important repair work begins. The assistance of all tenants in each of the affected hangar buildings with the removal of their aircraft and belongings from the individual hangar units will be of paramount importance. Through this mutual cooperation, the project can be accomplished as quickly and efficiently as possible. Airport staff will be providing tiedown locations for any displaced aircraft while those buildings are being worked on. Airport staff will continue to coordinate directly with the project team and will strive to communicate the exact schedule and phasing details with tenants as soon as they are available.

Additionally, the rotating beacon was placed back into service last week. The damage to the 1006 building did not exceed the deductible, so insurance will not cover those repairs. Alternatively, airport staff have solicited a quote from a contractor to accomplish repairs including skylights and sheet metal, and staff have been inspecting, servicing and repairing cane bolts on the hangar doors of the 1006 building.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.