Chance for storms on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As expected most of the rain on Tuesday was from I-75 eastward, but we did see a few west of the I-75 corridor as well. The rain chance will stay at 30% at the coast and 50% if you live east of the interstate on Wednesday.

We will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a high in the mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s to near 90 elsewhere. The feels like temperatures will be in the low 90s by early afternoon. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph to start the day and turn to the NW at 10-15 mph during the mid afternoon.

Thursday a weak system will move in so we will see additional cloudiness with a chance for a few coastal showers during the morning and early afternoon. The rain chance is at 50%. We will see those showers and storms move inland during the late afternoon. The high on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday we begin to see some slightly drier air move in bringing the rain chance down to 40% and there will be more sunshine. The high on Friday will warm to near 90 degrees.

Good chance for some heavy rain on Wednesday most of it inland (WWSB)

Saturday and Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance for a few late day storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s near the beaches and low 90s inland.

