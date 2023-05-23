Advertise With Us
Vigil held for Plant City residents killed in Parrish crash

The Strawberry Festival posted a tribute to the three individuals killed in a car crash
The Strawberry Festival posted a tribute to the three individuals killed in a car crash(Florida Strawberry Festival)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WWSB/WTSP) - Randy and Jill Scott and her sister Judy Cook were well known and loved in Plant City. Randy was known as the “Voice” of the Florida Strawberry Festival.

The three were tragically killed in a crash in Parrish last week after their SUV collied with a Manatee County dump truck.

Tuesday, the Florida Strawberry Festival held a vigil for the three at the Teco Building. According to our news partners at 10 Tampa Bay, thousands of people showed up to pay their respects.

Randy and Jill Scott and Judy Cook had been active volunteers of the Florida Strawberry Festival for decades. Randy was the voice of the event, singing the national anthem each morning.

“Randy and Jill Scott and Judy Cook meant so much to all of us here at the Florida Strawberry Festival,” Festival President Kyle Robinson said.

In a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the dump truck was traveling west when it entered a curve on County Road 675 when the SUV drifted onto the shoulder. Investigators say the driver overcorrected and crossed the roadway in front of the SUV in the other direction. In an attempt to avoid the truck, the SUV swerved and it resulted in a head-on collision.

