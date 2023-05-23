Suncoast rains helping to lower fire risks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some of the consistently heavy rains in weeks will fall again today and tomorrow over the Suncoast.

Accumulations could exceed 4 inches of rain over parts of interior Florida, before dryer air moves in by weekend. A generally light flow of easterly wind will permit the sea breeze to begin forming early in the afternoon and drift inland.

As the sea breeze makes its way across the interstate, showers will begin to form. This mechanism for lifting the air will produce a sharp gradation between the 20% chance for coastal showers and the 80% chance for storms well east of the interstate. By far, the heaviest of the rain will once again fall on inland locations.

Temperatures will stay warm all week, and with the water temperatures climbing into the mid-to-upper 80s as the sea breeze is becoming less effective in cooling the coast. So expect the upper 80s to low 90s most everywhere, except at the beaches, where it will be a few degrees cooler.

By the weekend, we will see a reduction in the rainfall amounts as drier air moves in behind a cold front. The drier air will drop the dew point a few degrees and return us to dew points in the 60s, making it feel a bit more comfortable on the weekend afternoons.

