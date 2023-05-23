Rain chances going up but mainly inland

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large area of low pressure east of the SE Bahamas is messing with the start of our rainy season. While the winds around this low are drawing moisture into it and away from us as our winds will basically stay out of the the west. This westerly flow favors mainly inland storms throughout the late afternoon with a slight chance for a few of those heading back toward the coast during the evening hours.

We will see mostly sunny skies to start the day off on Tuesday with a few clouds developing along the sea breeze during the late morning and early afternoon as the breeze works inland. There is a small chance that we could see a few showers as this boundary works inland near the coast. The best chance for storms will be inland well east of I-75. The high on Tuesday will warm into the mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s to low 90s elsewhere. The rain chance near the coast is at 20% and 40% east of the interstate.

We can expect more of the same on Wednesday and Thursday with a much better chance for rain away from the coast. Highs will be close to the seasonal average which is 88 degrees. The rain chance is at 40% for scattered late day storms. The heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon and early evening.

Friday we will see some drier air begin to settle in dropping the rain chance for everyone, even inland areas and this trend will continue through Memorial Day weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies on Friday with a high in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s. The rain chance slides down to 30%.

Best chances inland for rain (WWSB)

Saturday and Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies and highs near 90 with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower due to the much drier air moving in over the weekend.

