Multiple lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 224 in Manatee County
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple lanes are currently blocked off on I-75 southbound near Exit 224 in Manatee County due to a crash in the area.
The crash happening a little after 5:30 on Tuesday morning.
All drivers should find an alternative route.
We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.
This is a developing story.
