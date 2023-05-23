Advertise With Us
Multiple lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 224 in Manatee County

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple lanes are currently blocked off on I-75 southbound near Exit 224 in Manatee County due to a crash in the area.

The crash happening a little after 5:30 on Tuesday morning.

All drivers should find an alternative route.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

This is a developing story.

