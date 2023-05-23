Manatee deputies searching for missing woman

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Yajaira Green, 60, was last seen driving in the 4200 block of St. Charles Drive at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in a white Chevrolet with Florida tag GVGE47.

Family members believe she may be a danger to herself.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 941-747-3011.

