Manatee deputies searching for missing woman

Yajaira Green
Yajaira Green(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Yajaira Green, 60, was last seen driving in the 4200 block of St. Charles Drive at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in a white Chevrolet with Florida tag GVGE47.

Family members believe she may be a danger to herself.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 941-747-3011.

ABC7 News at 11pm - May 22, 2023