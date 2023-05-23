Advertise With Us
FWC seeking public input on proposed fishing regulations at Skyway Fishing Pier

(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is seeking public input on proposed changes to fishing regulations at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park.

FWC will hold a virtual workshop this week to gather input on the changes. The organization is exploring fishing rule changes to address ongoing severe entanglement of pelicans and other seabirds in fishing line that continues to occur at this location.

The virtual workshop will start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

You can connect to the meeting by going to MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking “Rulemaking: Submit a Comment/Attend a Workshop” and then “Upcoming Public Workshops.”

If you are unable to attend the virtual meeting, you can still submit comments online by visiting the Saltwater Public Comments page. A recording of the presentation will be available by Wednesday, May 31, on the FWC Saltwater Fishing YouTube channel.

For information on public workshops, call 850-487-0554 or visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing” then “Public Meetings for Rulemaking.”

