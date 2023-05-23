Advertise With Us
FDOT hosting meeting regarding DeSoto Bridge Project Development Study

(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will be holding a meeting to discuss the plans of the DeSoto Bridge Project Development Study.

The meeting will be held to discuss the plans for the bridge that will be located in the area from SR-64 to Haben Blvd. in Manatee County. The public can participate in-person or virtually. The in-person option will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bradenton Convention Center for those who want to connect with and ask questions to project team members. Those who’d prefer to get their information virtually can watch a live Q&A on Thursday May 25, at 5:00 by clicking here and register in advance.

For more information, materials are made available to anyone who visits the link on their website and viewers may also ask any questions directly to the FDOT project manager Steven Andrews at 863-519-2270.

