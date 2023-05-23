DeSantis expected to launch presidential campaign on Twitter, sources report

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple news outlets are announcing that Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday during a live Twitter event.

CBS News is reporting that DeSantis will appear on Twitter Spaces, a show with CEO Elon Musk. Eagle-eyed Twitter uses also noted that DeSantis removed the “FL” from his personal profile’s user name.

The governor has been leaning in to a more conservative agenda with education legislation and crime.

NBC News is also reporting that DeSantis will launch an official campaign video after the interview with Musk.

The announcement is expected at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

