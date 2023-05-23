Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

DeSantis expected to launch presidential campaign on Twitter, sources report

The Governor also dropped the ‘FL’ from his personal Twitter handle
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, right, reacts to audience members during a...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, right, reacts to audience members during a fundraising picnic for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple news outlets are announcing that Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday during a live Twitter event.

CBS News is reporting that DeSantis will appear on Twitter Spaces, a show with CEO Elon Musk. Eagle-eyed Twitter uses also noted that DeSantis removed the “FL” from his personal profile’s user name.

The governor has been leaning in to a more conservative agenda with education legislation and crime.

NBC News is also reporting that DeSantis will launch an official campaign video after the interview with Musk.

The announcement is expected at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple lanes blocked on Stickney Point Road in Sarasota due to crash in the area
All lanes re-open on Stickney Point Road
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: FHP responding to fatal crash on SB I-75
The fire is under investigation.
Storage Unit Fire in Bradenton
Multiple lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 224 in Manatee County
All southbound lanes re-open on I-75 at Exit 224 in Manatee County
Tracking a Disturbance in the Atlantic
Tracking a Disturbance in the Atlantic

Latest News

The Strawberry Festival posted a tribute to the three individuals killed in a car crash
Vigil held for Plant City residents killed in Parrish crash
FDOT hosting meeting regarding DeSoto Bridge Project Development Study
FWC seeking public input on proposed fishing regulations at Skyway Fishing Pier
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Child struck by vehicle in Palmetto dies from injuries