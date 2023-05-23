Coast Guard rescues boaters after collision near Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Coast Guard rescued one person and transferred 7 others to safety after two vessels collided near Sarasota, Florida last Wednesday.

The Coast Guard in St. Petersburg received a call after a 34-foot commercial fishing vessel collided with a 23-foot-long boat. Both boats were damaged.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene and transported one male passenger who received a head injury. The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital for higher medical care.

“Through the activation of an emergency positioning indicating radio beacon, Coast Guard units were able to locate and assist the other seven people from the vessels in distress,” said Kevin Coyne, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “This rescue is a testament to the teamwork it takes to save lives.”

The owners are working with commercial salvage to recover the boats. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

