All southbound lanes re-open on I-75 at Exit 224 in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have re-opened on I-75 southbound at Exit 224 in Manatee County.

Multiple southbound lanes were closed off for nearly two hours due to a crash in the area.

We’re unsure what the cause of the crash was and if there were any injuries.

All drivers are now free to drive on the roadway again, but there’s still some congestion.

