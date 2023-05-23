Advertise With Us
All southbound lanes re-open on I-75 at Exit 224 in Manatee County

Multiple lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 224 in Manatee County(Smart Traffic)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have re-opened on I-75 southbound at Exit 224 in Manatee County.

Multiple southbound lanes were closed off for nearly two hours due to a crash in the area.

We’re unsure what the cause of the crash was and if there were any injuries.

All drivers are now free to drive on the roadway again, but there’s still some congestion.

ABC7 News at 11pm - May 22, 2023