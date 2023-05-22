A Vegan Celebration on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - VeganFest Sarasota was the place to be with all things vegan including education, food, and live music.

The event was held at Nathan Benderson Park on Sunday to help bring awareness about the benefits of a plant-based diet and to support non-profits, including Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary and the event’s presenting sponsor, Little Bear Animal Sanctuary.

Several hundred people attended the event which featured all kinds of delicious vegan food including vegan ice cream, empanadas, and even a lentil-based Philly cheesesteak sandwich.

