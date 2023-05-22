Tracking a Disturbance in the Atlantic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane season is not officially underway, but we are tracking a disturbance in the southwest Atlantic Ocean. It’s located a couple hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas. This broad low pressure system is disorganized and is not expected to develop. Nonetheless, it does have a ten percent chance of development over the next 24 hours and the next five days. If it does organize, it would move away from Florida, to the northeast. Hurricane season gets underway June 1st, however named storms can develop outside of the season.

Scattered thunderstorms will hit the Suncoast on Monday. These storms will mostly develop within inland counties but some could hit just east of I-75 and possibly near the coast. Humidity will be high tomorrow. It will feel hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. The feels-like temperature will rise to 100 during the peak of the heat.

Beachgoers are having great luck with red tide lately. Low levels to no red tide were reported in samples Friday. The small amount came from areas near the Englewood beaches. The UV index will be extreme tomorrow so wearing sunscreen and a hat is recommended. For boaters, seas will be around one foot with winds out of the southeast early, then arriving from the west as the day gets underway. Boaters should keep in mind scattered thunderstorms could pass through coastal areas.

