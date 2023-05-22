Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sharks bite two fishermen in Florida Keys in separate incidents

FILE - After being bitten by sharks, both fishermen had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital...
FILE - After being bitten by sharks, both fishermen had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital in Miami.(NOAA / CC BY 2.0 /Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. (AP) — Two fishermen have been bitten by sharks in separate incidents less than 36 hours apart in the Florida Keys, officials said.

Last Thursday, a 20-year-old Miami-Dade County man was bitten in the leg while spearfishing with two other people off Marathon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A medical helicopter landed on the Seven Mile Bridge to pick up the man, who was brought to shore by a private boat, the report said. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami, and his condition was not available.

On Saturday afternoon, a shark bit a 35-year-old fisherman on the foot after he had reeled it in while fishing off a dock in Summerland Key. The shark was on the dock when it bit the man, the release said.

The man was also taken to by a trauma helicopter to a hospital in Miami. His condition not known, the statement said.

Summerland Key is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Key West. Marathon is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Key West.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is under investigation.
Storage Unit Fire in Bradenton
Footage from our news partners at WTSP show the holes that are appearing in Kenwood Avenue
Mysterious holes popping up in Nokomis neighborhood
Multiple lanes blocked on Stickney Point Road in Sarasota due to crash in the area
All lanes re-open on Stickney Point Road
PC
Stormy week ahead!
A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas

Latest News

Avoid those hidden fees from banks
How to avoid costly unexpected bank fees
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
Judge enters not guilty plea for suspect in stabbing deaths of 4 college students in Idaho
How to avoid costly unexpected bank fees
The crew of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, from left, Saudi...
Space station welcomes 2 Saudi visitors, including kingdom’s 1st female astronaut
Ed Sheeran performed with band students in Hillsborough County.
Ed Sheeran surprises band students before Tampa show