Sarasota County School superintendent search continues

Sarasota County School District
Sarasota County School District(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The deadline to apply for Superintendent of Sarasota County Schools has passed and the next phases of the search are underway.

There are 20 applicants, one internal candidate Dr. Allison Foster who is currently serving as the interim superintendent. There are 6 applicants from the state of Florida, and the others from all over the country.

By mid-June the list will be paired down to three finalists who will be interviewed by the school board members.

if you would like to read the resumes of those that applied click here.

