Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Purple Alert issued for missing North Port woman

Anastacia Shaw
Anastacia Shaw(North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police have issued a Purple Alert for 33-year-old Anastacia Shaw.

Shaw has not returned home after she left her residence in the 3700 block of Wenona Drive on Thursday, May 18, around 7 p.m. It is believed she was possibly going to Port Charlotte to go shopping but she has not returned.

Shaw has cognitive disabilities, and while she has left her home without notice before, the amount of time that has passed is concerning.

Anastacia was last seen wearing the outfit in the photo provided to police: a white shirt, black pants, and sneakers. Her hair is black with blonde highlights. She is five feet tall weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has a dark complexion with brown eyes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is under investigation.
Storage Unit Fire in Bradenton
Footage from our news partners at WTSP show the holes that are appearing in Kenwood Avenue
Mysterious holes popping up in Nokomis neighborhood
Multiple lanes blocked on Stickney Point Road in Sarasota due to crash in the area
All lanes re-open on Stickney Point Road
PC
Stormy week ahead!
A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas

Latest News

Atlantic Disturbance
First Alert Weather: NHC tracking first Atlantic disturbance
Gov. Ron DeSantis
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida
Ed Sheeran performed with band students in Hillsborough County.
Ed Sheeran surprises band students before Tampa show
Frederick Bacon
Manatee County man still missing nearly one week later