Purple Alert issued for missing North Port woman

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police have issued a Purple Alert for 33-year-old Anastacia Shaw.

Shaw has not returned home after she left her residence in the 3700 block of Wenona Drive on Thursday, May 18, around 7 p.m. It is believed she was possibly going to Port Charlotte to go shopping but she has not returned.

Shaw has cognitive disabilities, and while she has left her home without notice before, the amount of time that has passed is concerning.

Anastacia was last seen wearing the outfit in the photo provided to police: a white shirt, black pants, and sneakers. Her hair is black with blonde highlights. She is five feet tall weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has a dark complexion with brown eyes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.