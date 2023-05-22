Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Multiple lanes blocked on Stickney Point Road in Sarasota due to crash in the area

Multiple lanes blocked on Stickney Point Road in Sarasota due to crash in the area
Multiple lanes blocked on Stickney Point Road in Sarasota due to crash in the area(Smart Traffic)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida High Patrol (FHP) troopers are investigating a crash on Stickney Point Trail and South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota right now.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on Monday and there are injuries being reported.

According to troopers, multiple lanes are blocked in the area and drivers should find an alternative route.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footage from our news partners at WTSP show the holes that are appearing in Kenwood Avenue
Mysterious holes popping up in Nokomis neighborhood
The fire is under investigation.
Storage Unit Fire in Bradenton
PC
Stormy week ahead!
DeSantis appoints Joseph Jacquot to New College of Florida’s Board of Trustees
A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas

Latest News

Afternoon and evening storms likely
Good rain chances this week
This event featured more than just salads.
A vegan celebration on the Suncoast
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - May 21, 2023
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am - May 21, 2023