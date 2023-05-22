Multiple lanes blocked on Stickney Point Road in Sarasota due to crash in the area

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida High Patrol (FHP) troopers are investigating a crash on Stickney Point Trail and South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota right now.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on Monday and there are injuries being reported.

According to troopers, multiple lanes are blocked in the area and drivers should find an alternative route.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.