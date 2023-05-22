Advertise With Us
Manatee County man still missing nearly one week later

Frederick Bacon
Frederick Bacon(Manatee County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man who suffers from dementia is still missing nearly a week after he was last seen.

Deputies are still searching for 79-year-old Frederick Bacon and they are organizing search efforts.

Fredrick was last seen walking away from a residence where he had been staying in the 4900 block of 32nd Street East on May 17. He was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, dark blue slacks, black leather dress shoes, and carrying a black toiletry bag. According to family and friends, he did not have money, a phone, or other trackable devices on him.

Fredrick has dementia and often gets disoriented. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weights around 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about Fredrick Bacon is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

