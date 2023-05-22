Good rain chances this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first three or four days of the new work week our weather will be unsettled, and storms will bring as much as 4 inches of rain.

A very slow-moving cold front will slowly sink southward from northern Florida. It will take the better part of the work week for it to arrive on the Suncoast, and pretty much the entire week for it to clear the state.

As it sinks southward, our area will be in the warm and humid warm sector of the storm. With an east wind, upper-air support and light enough flow that sea breezes will build each day, rain chances will be the best we have seen this month.

Through Thursday, rain totals near the coast will be in the 1-2 inch range, and just a bit inland many locations will see 4 inches. This will could help a good deal in ameliorating the current drought. We could see thunderstorms form this afternoon, but severe weather is not forecast.

The timing of the storms is late in the afternoon inland and then in the early evening closer to the coast as the storms move out into the Gulf waters.

The front will clear the state and our northeasterly winds will shift to the north and pull in some slightly drier air for the holiday weekend. While temperatures will remain hot in the afternoons, our rain chances will drop significantly, and the air feel a bit less humid.

