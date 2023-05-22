Friendship Centers of Sarasota throw a ‘Senior’ prom

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As high schoolers get all dolled up for their senior prom, a group of the other variety of seniors are doing the same.

Monday, the Senior Friendship Center held a prom for their clients.

Jim Willsey and Marlene Bischman dressed up to go back in time and attend a senior prom. This time, however, they aren’t dancing in a high school gym but rather the Senior Friendship Centers of Sarasota.

“It’s fun to see everyone... and who knew we could all look so good,” Marlene told ABC7.

More than 100 people attended this special event with all women getting homemade corsages. It was an afternoon of fund and dance.

“Why not a prom?” asked Erin McLeod, President and CEO of Senior Friendship Centers.” It’s the perfect time of year for a ‘Senior’' prom.

It’s a special community social event put on by the Center that these seniors say they will never forget and the dance culminated included a Prom King and Queen.

