First Alert Weather: NHC tracking first Atlantic disturbance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The official start of Hurricane season is less than two weeks away and the National Hurricane Center is tracking its first disturbance in the Atlantic.

The disturbance was noted by the NHC on Sunday. The system currently is currently a couple of hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas. Environmental conditions have remained hostile and the system is not expected to grow.

There is a 10% chance of development over the next few days.

The first day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is June 1.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.