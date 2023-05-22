Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Ed Sheeran surprises band students before Tampa show

Ed Sheeran performed with band students in Hillsborough County.
Ed Sheeran performed with band students in Hillsborough County.(Hillsborough County Schools)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Students at Middleton High and Blake High Schools got a big surprise when singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran showed up in the middle of practice.

The Emmy Award winning artist showed up in the middle of a song and the students looked stunned, but continued playing on as Ed joined them on guitar.

In addition to playing with the students, posing for photos and chatting, Sheeran also donated some guitars to the school. The biggest surprise came when he gave the students tickets to his concert at Raymond James Stadium.

These kids held it together better than most adults would.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is under investigation.
Storage Unit Fire in Bradenton
Footage from our news partners at WTSP show the holes that are appearing in Kenwood Avenue
Mysterious holes popping up in Nokomis neighborhood
Multiple lanes blocked on Stickney Point Road in Sarasota due to crash in the area
All lanes re-open on Stickney Point Road
PC
Stormy week ahead!
A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas

Latest News

Frederick Bacon
Manatee County man still missing nearly one week later
Map of Alligator Creek Stream Restoration Project
Sarasota County receives $14.5 million grant for Alligator Creek restoration
Sarasota County School District
Sarasota County School superintendent search continues
Multiple lanes blocked on Stickney Point Road in Sarasota due to crash in the area
All lanes re-open on Stickney Point Road