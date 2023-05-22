Ed Sheeran surprises band students before Tampa show

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Students at Middleton High and Blake High Schools got a big surprise when singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran showed up in the middle of practice.

The Emmy Award winning artist showed up in the middle of a song and the students looked stunned, but continued playing on as Ed joined them on guitar.

In addition to playing with the students, posing for photos and chatting, Sheeran also donated some guitars to the school. The biggest surprise came when he gave the students tickets to his concert at Raymond James Stadium.

These kids held it together better than most adults would.

