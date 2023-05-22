Advertise With Us
Child struck by vehicle in Palmetto

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A child was struck by a vehicle in Palmetto and has been transported to the hospital.

According to Palmetto Police, the crash happened at 8th Avenue and 14th Street West. Officials say a 12-year-old boy was crossing the road with his mother and broke away from her before crossing into traffic where he was struck by a vehicle.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler says the child was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital with serious, possibly critical injuries.

