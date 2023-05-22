All lanes re-open on Stickney Point Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have re-opened on Stickney Point Road and South Tamiami Trail.

Multiple lanes had been shut down on the roadway for nearly two hours due to a crash that happened on Monday morning.

Troopers say there were injuries suffered during the crash. We are unsure how severe those are.

The roadway is now available to all drivers again.

This is a developing story.

