Stormy week ahead!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A few storms popped up Saturday, but they were the exception. No rain fell at SRQ, but Arcadia received 1.27″. Lakewood Ranch saw anywhere from 0.03″ to 0.60″ in Saturday’s storms. Rain chances are low for our hot Sunday with a few isolated storms, mainly inland, near and east of I-75. But chances go up for next week. We’re tracking a cold front that will drop south across Florida, all the way south of the Keys, for the coming week. Northerly winds will take our dew points back to the 60s behind the front for a more comfortable feel. Then there’s also the storm in the upper atmosphere with the front, and that is what will bring more widespread afternoon storms to the Suncoast. And, that storm is on track to move northeast by Memorial Weekend, which would bring rain chances down for the holiday weekend.

All of our beaches reported no respiratory irritation and no dead fish Saturday. The only water concentrations of Red Tide in the latest report were Low to Very Low for southern Sarasota County.

Rain Saturday (Station)

