Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Feels-Like Temperature Hits 100 Sunday

Humidity is on the Rise as Dewpoints Spike
WWSB ABC7 News at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hot and steamy conditions prevail as we move into Sunday. In Sarasota, expect a high near 88 degrees. But with dewpoints spiking into the mid 70s, the heat index will have it feeling like 100. Thunderstorms are possible later in the day, but most of the precipitation will fall inland or just east of I-75. However, the coastal areas could receive a shower or two. Inland temperatures will reach the 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Westerly winds dominate the day.

Beachgoers and those spending time outdoors should be aware of the extreme ultraviolet index for Sunday afternoon. Keeping hydrated, wearing sunscreen and donning a hat that covers the face during peak hours is recommended. The good news for beach fanatics is that no red tide was reported north of Venice Beach to Anna Maria Island on Friday. And very low to low levels were reported at Englewood Beach to Venice Beach. The Gulf waters temperature should be a refreshing 81 degrees on Sunday.

As we push into the week, rain chances increase slightly as a front makes its way toward the Suncoast on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday boast the greatest chance to receive much needed rain. Manatee County is suffering extreme drought conditions, while portions of Sarasota, Hardee and DeSoto counties are in a severe to extreme drought.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footage from our news partners at WTSP show the holes that are appearing in Kenwood Avenue
Mysterious holes popping up in Nokomis neighborhood
Bradenton Police are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a car while apparently...
Man laying on Bradenton street hit by car, police say
Hundreds of New College of Florida students, family members and friends gathered at an...
New College of Florida students attend ‘alternative commencement’
Gavel (FILE)
Bradenton man sentenced after using USPS to deliver cocaine
DeSantis appoints Joseph Jacquot to New College of Florida’s Board of Trustees

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 6:30pm - VOD - Saturday PM
MO Sunny
Rain chances going up, especially next week!
Wednesday and Thursday we get a taste of the summer P.M. thunderstorm pattern
Weekend looks warm and fairly dry
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Friday 5/19/2023