Feels-Like Temperature Hits 100 Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hot and steamy conditions prevail as we move into Sunday. In Sarasota, expect a high near 88 degrees. But with dewpoints spiking into the mid 70s, the heat index will have it feeling like 100. Thunderstorms are possible later in the day, but most of the precipitation will fall inland or just east of I-75. However, the coastal areas could receive a shower or two. Inland temperatures will reach the 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Westerly winds dominate the day.

Beachgoers and those spending time outdoors should be aware of the extreme ultraviolet index for Sunday afternoon. Keeping hydrated, wearing sunscreen and donning a hat that covers the face during peak hours is recommended. The good news for beach fanatics is that no red tide was reported north of Venice Beach to Anna Maria Island on Friday. And very low to low levels were reported at Englewood Beach to Venice Beach. The Gulf waters temperature should be a refreshing 81 degrees on Sunday.

As we push into the week, rain chances increase slightly as a front makes its way toward the Suncoast on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday boast the greatest chance to receive much needed rain. Manatee County is suffering extreme drought conditions, while portions of Sarasota, Hardee and DeSoto counties are in a severe to extreme drought.

