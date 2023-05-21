Conditions are ripe for wildfires on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a massive brush fire on State Road 70 near Myakka City on May 21st, conditions remain favorable for more wildfires.

ABC 7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Modrick explained the Suncoast is in the extreme drought category. He said the rain totals are almost six inches below average at SRQ.

While there is a drought, Modrick stated we are getting pop up thunderstorms with lightning.

“Every lightning strike has the ability to create a fire even if it is falling in an area that’s getting the rain. That lightning strike hits the ground and there can be a smoldering burn in the brush or underneath some leaves and then once that ground dry’s out again, it can flair up into a wildfire,” said Modrick.

The brush fire on State Road 70 was an instance just as Modrick described. According to the Battalion Chief for East Manatee Fire Rescue, Kyle Taylor, around 75 acres burned.

“A lightning strike. We did have some thunderstorms in the surrounding area,” said Taylor. “No other accelerants.”

Modrick explained that there is some good news with the rainy season just around the corner and a storm system coming in this week.

However, he said the bad news with that is there will be more lightning strikes and increased risk for fires. He explained these fires can be devastating.

“These wildfires can spread very quickly. We’re fortunate that we don’t have a lot of wind right now, but we get our seabreeze develop every day. So, that westerly wind picks up and any fire that does get started, if it were to start in the afternoon which is the peak of our lowest humidity every day, then that fire could really take off and be destructive,” said Modrick.

Modrick explained that until there is significant rain on a daily basis, the Suncoast will continue to be at risk. He said rainy season is a gradual process building through June and July into August.

He also explained not every part of Florida is dealing with a drought, but it’s the areas of Sarasota Bay, up into Tampa Bay and a little north that have the severe drought situation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.