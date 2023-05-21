Advertise With Us
Brush fire near Myakka City

Authorities say no people or animals were hurt from the brush fire.
Authorities say no people or animals were hurt from the brush fire.(James Hill)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A brush fire was confirmed near Myakka City this evening, burning down a wooded area on State Road 70.

According to East Manatee Fire Department Battalion Chief Kyle Taylor, the cause of the fire was a lightning strike just after 4 PM. No people or animals were hurt and no structures were burned down.

The brush fire burned out 75 acres of land north of SR 70, according to Taylor.

