Brush fire near Myakka City

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A brush fire was confirmed near Myakka City this evening, burning down a wooded area on State Road 70.

According to East Manatee Fire Department Battalion Chief Kyle Taylor, the cause of the fire was a lightning strike just after 4 PM. No people or animals were hurt and no structures were burned down.

The brush fire burned out 75 acres of land north of SR 70, according to Taylor.

