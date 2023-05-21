Boat Safety Inspection Day SPD works with US Coast Guard

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department worked with the US Coast Guard to inspect local’s boats to ensure safe boating and boating practices this Saturday, May 20.

The event was held at Centennial Park at the 10th Street boat ramp. The team inspected close to one hundred boats as a part of the event.

“We want them to have a good trip, we want them to have a safe trip, educating them on things like the engine cut off switch, having proper life jackets, having the right quantity of life jackets aboard their vessel, having their throwable device aboard their vessel,” said Jonathan Laronge, Coast Guard Division staff officer. “And all of the other safety gear that should be aboard and if it’s needed, its ready to hand.”

The SPD partnered with the parents of Ethan Isaacs who started a memorial fund after their son Ethan was killed by a motorboat while at sailing camp two

The Ethan Isaacs Memorial Fund was established to provide boat safety, education and training in hopes of preventing future boating tragedies.

