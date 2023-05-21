Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Boat Safety Inspection Day SPD works with US Coast Guard

The SPD also partnered with the family that started the Ethan Issacs Memorial Fund.
The SPD also partnered with the family that started the Ethan Issacs Memorial Fund.(Robin Steel)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department worked with the US Coast Guard to inspect local’s boats to ensure safe boating and boating practices this Saturday, May 20.

The event was held at Centennial Park at the 10th Street boat ramp. The team inspected close to one hundred boats as a part of the event.

“We want them to have a good trip, we want them to have a safe trip, educating them on things like the engine cut off switch, having proper life jackets, having the right quantity of life jackets aboard their vessel, having their throwable device aboard their vessel,” said Jonathan Laronge, Coast Guard Division staff officer. “And all of the other safety gear that should be aboard and if it’s needed, its ready to hand.”

The SPD partnered with the parents of Ethan Isaacs who started a memorial fund after their son Ethan was killed by a motorboat while at sailing camp two

The Ethan Isaacs Memorial Fund was established to provide boat safety, education and training in hopes of preventing future boating tragedies.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footage from our news partners at WTSP show the holes that are appearing in Kenwood Avenue
Mysterious holes popping up in Nokomis neighborhood
Bradenton Police are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a car while apparently...
Man laying on Bradenton street hit by car, police say
Hundreds of New College of Florida students, family members and friends gathered at an...
New College of Florida students attend ‘alternative commencement’
Gavel (FILE)
Bradenton man sentenced after using USPS to deliver cocaine
DeSantis appoints Joseph Jacquot to New College of Florida’s Board of Trustees

Latest News

“What’s unique about this sport and what’s unique about this event is the opportunity to bring...
Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival
Sterrett said this isn’t the first-time construction in that area has brought the same results.
Nokomis residents share concerns over holes
MO Sunny
Rain chances going up, especially next week!
Wednesday and Thursday we get a taste of the summer P.M. thunderstorm pattern
Weekend looks warm and fairly dry