Voices of displeasure, opposition displayed during New College of Florida graduation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday night hundreds packed into the New College of Florida graduation ceremony at the Ringling Mansion in Sarasota.

Several people turning around and voicing their opposition to ceremony speaker Dr. Scott Atlas, a former Covid-19 advisor to former president Donald Trump.

Students tell ABC 7 that they’re frustrated with the year they’ve had but are not giving up their fight just yet.

The official ceremony came one day after students held their own, student led, ceremony Thursday night at the Sarasota Art Museum.

