Rain chances going up, especially next week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Remember rain? Not just the isolated afternoon storm, but some widespread rain? Those chances go up for next week. We’re tracking a cold front that will drop south across Florida, all the way south of the Keys, for the coming week. In late May, that’s rare. Northerly winds will take our dew points back to the 60s behind the front for a more comfortable feel. Then there’s also the storm in the upper atmosphere with the front, and that is what will bring more widespread afternoon storms to the Suncoast. And, that storm is on track to move northeast by Memorial Weekend, which would bring rain chances down for the holiday weekend. Good news!

Good news on the Red Tide situation, too. The only concentrations reported Friday were Low to Very Low around southern Sarasota County. The only beach reporting respiratory Irritation Friday was Manasota Beach south of Venice. The rest of our beaches are in good shape for now!

Rain Chances (Station)

